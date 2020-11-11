PlusFinancial Times
MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Balkrishna Industries: target of Rs 1800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Balkrishna Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Balkrishna Industries


Q2 results were ahead of estimates across parameters; BKT posted best ever quarterly volumes; OPM rose 540 bps yoy to 32.8%. BKT is witnessing strong demand traction particularly agri segment and has raised FY21 volumes guidance to marginal growth from flat expected earlier; market share gains to continue. Margin to sustain at higher levels driven by operating leverage, better product mix and favourable Euro/INR realisation; expect margins to be at higher end of historical average of 28-30%.


Outlook


We retain Buy rating on the stock of Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT) with revised PT of Rs 1,800.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Balkrishna Industries #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

