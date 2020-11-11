Buy Balkrishna Industries: target of Rs 1800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Balkrishna Industries

Q2 results were ahead of estimates across parameters; BKT posted best ever quarterly volumes; OPM rose 540 bps yoy to 32.8%. BKT is witnessing strong demand traction particularly agri segment and has raised FY21 volumes guidance to marginal growth from flat expected earlier; market share gains to continue. Margin to sustain at higher levels driven by operating leverage, better product mix and favourable Euro/INR realisation; expect margins to be at higher end of historical average of 28-30%.

Outlook

We retain Buy rating on the stock of Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT) with revised PT of Rs 1,800.

