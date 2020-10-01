172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-balkrishna-industries-target-of-rs-1770-sharekhan-5910451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1770: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1770 in its research report dated September 30, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Balkrishna Industries


Given the strong pickup in demand in July and August, BKT is likely to improve its earlier guidance of flat volume growth in FY2021; favourable currency movement and operating leverage would drive margin expansion. BKT is expected to continue outpacing the industry, driven by new product introduction, enhanced distribution network, and increased OEM business; BKT aims to double its global market share to 10%. We have raised our earnings estimates and rollover our multiple to FY2023 earnings. BKT has amongst the best financial metrices in the tyre industry with debt free at net level, robust return rations, and FCFF yield. BKT remains our preferred pick in the automotive space.



Outlook


We recommend Buy on Balkrishna Industries (BKT) with Price target of Rs 1,770; company to deliver strong 17% CAGR over FY20-23 period.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 1, 2020 01:36 pm

