Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct

Balkrishna Industries (BIL) reported stellar Q2FY21 results. Standalone revenue was at Rs 1,579 crore (up 47% YoY), amid ~36% rise in volumes to 61,224 MT. Margins rose 903 bps YoY to a near five-year high of 34% amid 494 bps gross margin expansion and savings in employee costs and other expenses. Consequent PAT came in at Rs 340 crore (up 16.7% YoY). BIL declared second interim dividend of Rs 4/share (record date: November 14).

Outlook

For BIL, sales, PAT are seen growing at 11%, 12% CAGR, respectively, in FY20-23E. BIL continues to broadly deliver on stated growth and margin guidance. BIL’s net debt free B/S, double-digit return ratios and strong cash generation provides us margin of safety. As a result, we continue to hold a positive view on the stock and retain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,700; valuing it at 25x FY22E EPS of Rs 68.

