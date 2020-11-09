172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-balkrishna-industries-target-of-rs-1700-icici-direct-6088941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Balkrishna Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated November 08, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries


Balkrishna Industries (BIL) reported stellar Q2FY21 results. Standalone revenue was at Rs 1,579 crore (up 47% YoY), amid ~36% rise in volumes to 61,224 MT. Margins rose 903 bps YoY to a near five-year high of 34% amid 494 bps gross margin expansion and savings in employee costs and other expenses. Consequent PAT came in at Rs 340 crore (up 16.7% YoY). BIL declared second interim dividend of Rs 4/share (record date: November 14).


Outlook


For BIL, sales, PAT are seen growing at 11%, 12% CAGR, respectively, in FY20-23E. BIL continues to broadly deliver on stated growth and margin guidance. BIL’s net debt free B/S, double-digit return ratios and strong cash generation provides us margin of safety. As a result, we continue to hold a positive view on the stock and retain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,700; valuing it at 25x FY22E EPS of Rs 68.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 11:51 am

tags #Balkrishna Industries #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

