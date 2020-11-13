Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1686: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna’s growth prospects continue strong led by robust demand in the agricultural sector in Europe and the US. Also, margin expansion through backward integration continues to contribute to earnings.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy, at a target price of Rs 1,686.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.