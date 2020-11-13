Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1686: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1686 in its research report dated November 08, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Balkrishna Industries
Balkrishna’s growth prospects continue strong led by robust demand in the agricultural sector in Europe and the US. Also, margin expansion through backward integration continues to contribute to earnings.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy, at a target price of Rs 1,686.
