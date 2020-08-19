Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries
Balkrishna Industries (BIL) reported healthy Q1FY21 results under the circumstances. Decline in standalone revenues was limited to 22.2% YoY (Rs 929 crore), tracking 25.7% decline in total tonnage to 38,096 MT during the Covid impacted quarter. Encouragingly, the company expects to close FY21E with similar volume levels as FY20 (~2 lakh MT). EBITDA in Q1FY21 was at Rs 230.6 crore, down 13.9% YoY, 38.1% QoQ. Margins fell 262 bps QoQ to 24.8%. QoQ decline in margin performance was on account of negative operating leverage although gross margins recorded a strong 511 bps expansion. Consequent PAT came in at Rs 121.7 crore (down 30.8% YoY). BIL declared an interim dividend of Rs 3/share.
Outlook
Sales, PAT are expected to clock 8.8%, 8.4% CAGR, respectively, in FY20-22E. Healthy demand traction along with expected elevation of margin trajectory, long term debt free B/S and healthy cash flow generation makes us maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,500 i.e. 26x FY22E EPS of Rs 57.5.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.