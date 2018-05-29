App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1327: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1327 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Balkrishna Industries


In 4QFY18, Balkrishna Industries’ revenues grew robustly by 24.3%YoY to INR 13bn led by strong volume growth of 17% YoY to 54,002 tonnes and 6.2% YoY increase in net realization. In FY18, revenue grew by 21.6% YoY to INR 46.8bn. In 4QFY18, EBITDA margin declined by 30bps YoY to 28.8% impacted by higher other expense (+34% YoY). Other expenses increased mainly due to one-off cost (INR 60-70mn). PAT stood at INR 2.0bn (+40% YoY). During the quarter, overall volume growth was driven by 14% YoY volume growth in Europe and 42% YoY growth in the Indian market. Volume growth in the US and RoW markets declined by 10% YoY. Agricultural segment volumes grew by 15% YoY aided by recovery in European OEM segment. OEM volumes increased by 31% YoY while volumes in the replacement market grew by 10% YoY.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock is trading at a valuation of 22.2XFY19E and 17.8XFY20E earnings. We arrive at a revised target price of INR 1,327, valuing the company at 21XFY20E EPS, and maintain a BUY rating on the stock. Risks: Slowdown in Europe & North America, volatility in commodity prices, unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

