you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 01, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1314: Chola Securities

Chola Securities is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1314 in its research report dated February 19, 2018.

Chola Securities' report on Balkrishna Industries


Balkrishna Industries (BIL) is focused solely on 'off - highway' tyres catering to agricultural & industrial segments. A low ~5% share of the global market makes us believe reasonable room exists for several years of growth. While OTR forms ~65% of the global market, for BIL, it only contributes ~33 % to its revenue. With the completion of the new 140,000 MT facility at Bhuj, BIL is looking to expand in the OEM, OTR segments. The company has been undertaking various actions like setting up warehouses in  markets in North America and Europe to be closer to the customer and have a just in  time (JIT) system .

Outlook

We introduce FY20E estimates Revenue/EPS 13.7%/28% YoY. At CMP, the stock is trading at a valuation of 23XFY19E and 18XFY20E earnings. We roll over our valuation to FY20E; valuing the company at 21XFY20E EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 1,314 and maintain a BUY rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

