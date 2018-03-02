Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1314: Chola Securities

Chola Securities' report on Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries (BIL) is focused solely on 'off - highway' tyres catering to agricultural & industrial segments. A low ~5% share of the global market makes us believe reasonable room exists for several years of growth. While OTR forms ~65% of the global market, for BIL, it only contributes ~33 % to its revenue. With the completion of the new 140,000 MT facility at Bhuj, BIL is looking to expand in the OEM, OTR segments. The company has been undertaking various actions like setting up warehouses in markets in North America and Europe to be closer to the customer and have a just in time (JIT) system .

Outlook

We introduce FY20E estimates Revenue/EPS 13.7%/28% YoY. At CMP, the stock is trading at a valuation of 23XFY19E and 18XFY20E earnings. We roll over our valuation to FY20E; valuing the company at 21XFY20E EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 1,314 and maintain a BUY rating.

