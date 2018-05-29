App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1313: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1313 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries’ (BKT) Q4FY18 revenue jumped 25% YoY (8% ahead of estimates), driven by robust ~17% YoY volume spurt and ~7% YoY realisation surge. Growth was well spread across segments/geographies. For FY18, volume grew ~16% YoY to ~199,200MT, ~2-8% higher than management’s guidance of 185-195,000MT. For FY19, BKT has guided volume of ~220,000MT (up 10% YoY over FY18).

Outlook

BKT is well poised to take advantage of the uptick in global industry, capitalising on its cost leadership and surplus capacity. We estimate 25% PAT CAGR over FY18-20 and maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR1,313  . At CMP, the stock trades at 17.8x FY20E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 06:10 pm

tags #Balkrishna Industries #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

