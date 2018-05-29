Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1313: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries’ (BKT) Q4FY18 revenue jumped 25% YoY (8% ahead of estimates), driven by robust ~17% YoY volume spurt and ~7% YoY realisation surge. Growth was well spread across segments/geographies. For FY18, volume grew ~16% YoY to ~199,200MT, ~2-8% higher than management’s guidance of 185-195,000MT. For FY19, BKT has guided volume of ~220,000MT (up 10% YoY over FY18).

Outlook

BKT is well poised to take advantage of the uptick in global industry, capitalising on its cost leadership and surplus capacity. We estimate 25% PAT CAGR over FY18-20 and maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR1,313 . At CMP, the stock trades at 17.8x FY20E EPS.

