    Buy Balaji Amines; target of Rs 4313: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Balaji Amines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4313 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Balaji Amines


    During the quarter, Balaji Amines Ltd reported robust revenue of INR 7,790 Mn (+88% YoY / +37.80% QoQ). Such robust performance was mainly driven higher realisations from Amines & specialty chemical segment (+77.41% YoY / +29.68% QoQ), followed by growth in Hotel division (+50% YoY). On operational front EBITDA in Q4FY22 stood at INR 1,970 Mn (+52.86% YoY / +24.12% QoQ), OPM got hit by 584bps YoY and 281 bps QoQ to 25.29% in Q4FY22. Margins fell on account of rising input costs. Net Profit in Q4FY22 stood at INR 1,308 Mn showing an improvement of 47.34% on YoY basis and 28.79% on QoQ basis, with NPM at 16.80% (-465 bps YoY / -119 bps QoQ). Higher taxes dented the margins during the quarter. EPS during the quarter came at 33.56 against 26.08 in the same quarter last year. The company recommended a final dividend of INR 6 per share during the quarter.



    Outlook


    We maintain ‘BUY’ recommendation and apply P/E multiple of 23.5x to its FY24E earnings. We expect moderation in our estimated margins and hence we have reduced our estimated FY24 EPS slightly by 9%, with revised target price of INR 4,313 per share (earlier 5,674).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Balaji Amines #Buy #KR Choksey #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 07:38 pm
