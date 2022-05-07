Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investments: target of Rs 6147: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investments

In Q4FY22, BHIL’s associate firms – Bajaj Finserv (BFS) and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL) – clocked robust growth, with performance improving notably. We remain positive on BFS and BAL and retain our buy rating on the stock. BHIL will be the key beneficiary of improving business prospects and valuations of associates. BAL beats expectations in operational performance during Q4FY22, whereas BFS continued to see improvement in its life and general insurance businesses. As a result, we remain positive on BHIL.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Bajaj Holdings and Investments Limited (BHIL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 6,147, factoring upside in valuations of its key associates, viz. Bajaj Finserv (BFS) and Bajaj Auto (BAL), and other key investments.

