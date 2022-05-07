English
    Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investments: target of Rs 6147: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Holdings and Investments has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6147 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investments


    In Q4FY22, BHIL’s associate firms – Bajaj Finserv (BFS) and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL) – clocked robust growth, with performance improving notably. We remain positive on BFS and BAL and retain our buy rating on the stock. BHIL will be the key beneficiary of improving business prospects and valuations of associates. BAL beats expectations in operational performance during Q4FY22, whereas BFS continued to see improvement in its life and general insurance businesses. As a result, we remain positive on BHIL.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Bajaj Holdings and Investments Limited (BHIL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 6,147, factoring upside in valuations of its key associates, viz. Bajaj Finserv (BFS) and Bajaj Auto (BAL), and other key investments.


    first published: May 7, 2022 12:57 pm
