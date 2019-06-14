Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investment; target of Rs 4548: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Holdings and Investment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4548 in its research report dated June 13, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investment
BHIL reports healthy earnings growth for Q4FY2019 on back of double – digit earnings growth by both the associate companies. Stock price of associate company Bajaj Finserv (contributes about 55% of valuation of BHIL) has moved up sharply 20% in past three months. BHIL has marginally increased stake in another associate company Bajaj Auto from 31.54% to 33.43% which would further boost valuations of BHIL.
Outlook
We retain Buy recommendation on Bajaj Holdings & Investments (BHIL) with an upgraded PT of Rs 4,548 (earlier PT of Rs 3,924).
