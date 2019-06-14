Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investment; target of Rs 4548: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investment

BHIL reports healthy earnings growth for Q4FY2019 on back of double – digit earnings growth by both the associate companies. Stock price of associate company Bajaj Finserv (contributes about 55% of valuation of BHIL) has moved up sharply 20% in past three months. BHIL has marginally increased stake in another associate company Bajaj Auto from 31.54% to 33.43% which would further boost valuations of BHIL.

Outlook

We retain Buy recommendation on Bajaj Holdings & Investments (BHIL) with an upgraded PT of Rs 4,548 (earlier PT of Rs 3,924).

