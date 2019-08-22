App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investment; target of Rs 4150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Holdings and Investment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4150 in its research report dated August 20, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investment


Q1FY20 PAT declines 6% yoy to Rs 670 cr on the back of a slight drop in share of profit from associates. Associate Bajaj Finserv’s (BFS) lending business is on a strong footing, While the insurance subsidiaries are expected to continue with healthy operating matrices and profitability. Associate Bajaj Auto’s (BAL) volumes are likely to be under pressure due to sustained headwinds; OPM’s are expected to decline leading to a drop in earnings in FY2020. Stock Price of BFS has moved up sharply by ~ 21% in the past three months, which contributes around 55% of BHIL’s valuations.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited (BHIL) with a revised PT of Rs 4,150 (earlier PT of Rs 4,548).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Bajaj Holdings and Investment #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

