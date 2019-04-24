Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investment; target of Rs 3924: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Holdings and Investment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3924 in its research report dated dated April 23, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investment
Associate company Bajaj Auto’s topline to grow in double digits while elevated cost pressures to result in a slower earnings growth. PT revised to Rs 3,100 as we roll over to FY2021 with an unchanged Hold recommendation. Associate company Bajaj Finserv is an attractive play on our long-term structural theme of financialisation of savings in the economy.
Outlook
We retain our Buy rating on Bajaj Holdings & Investment with a revised PT of Rs.3,924.
