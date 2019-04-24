Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investment; target of Rs 3924: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investment

Associate company Bajaj Auto’s topline to grow in double digits while elevated cost pressures to result in a slower earnings growth. PT revised to Rs 3,100 as we roll over to FY2021 with an unchanged Hold recommendation. Associate company Bajaj Finserv is an attractive play on our long-term structural theme of financialisation of savings in the economy.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on Bajaj Holdings & Investment with a revised PT of Rs.3,924.

