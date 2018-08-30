App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investment; target of Rs 3844: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Holdings and Investment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3844 in its research report dated August 29, 2018.

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investment


BHIL reported strong earnings growth for Q1FY2019, driven by robust standalone performance and strong performance of associate companies. Among associate companies, BFS reported strong results for Q1FY2019 as all businesses clocked robust operating numbers. Bajaj Auto numbers missed estimates, company recorded lowest margins since FY2009.


Outlook


We maintain Buy recommendation on the Bajaj Holdings and raise our price target to Rs. 3,844.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 30, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Bajaj Holdings and Investment #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

