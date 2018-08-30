Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investment; target of Rs 3844: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investment

BHIL reported strong earnings growth for Q1FY2019, driven by robust standalone performance and strong performance of associate companies. Among associate companies, BFS reported strong results for Q1FY2019 as all businesses clocked robust operating numbers. Bajaj Auto numbers missed estimates, company recorded lowest margins since FY2009.

Outlook

We maintain Buy recommendation on the Bajaj Holdings and raise our price target to Rs. 3,844.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.