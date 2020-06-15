App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 07:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investment: target of Rs 3345: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Holdings and Investment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3345 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investment


Bajaj Finserv has been revised downwards to Rs. 5,322. While near-term headwinds persist, the sound fundamentals of the business franchises are likely to sustain during these tough times. Another associate company Bajaj Auto Ltd price target has been maintained at Rs. 3,000, given better than-anticipated Q4FY2020 results and continued outperformance in the two-wheeler (2W) industry.



Outlook


We retain Buy recommendation on Bajaj Holdings and Investment with revised PT of Rs 3,345. Q4FY2020 results were impacted by higher taxation and weak performance of associates due to COVID-19. The price target for associate company,





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:41 am

tags #Bajaj Holdings and Investment #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Oil drops as new coronavirus outbreaks raise fuel demand concerns

COVID-19 vaccine | J&J expects emergency approval by early 2021, to scale manufacturing in India

COVID-19 vaccine | AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

