Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investment: target of Rs 3345: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investment

Bajaj Finserv has been revised downwards to Rs. 5,322. While near-term headwinds persist, the sound fundamentals of the business franchises are likely to sustain during these tough times. Another associate company Bajaj Auto Ltd price target has been maintained at Rs. 3,000, given better than-anticipated Q4FY2020 results and continued outperformance in the two-wheeler (2W) industry.

Outlook

We retain Buy recommendation on Bajaj Holdings and Investment with revised PT of Rs 3,345. Q4FY2020 results were impacted by higher taxation and weak performance of associates due to COVID-19. The price target for associate company,







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.