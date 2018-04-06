Buy Bajaj Finserv, target Rs 6098: Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

What a comeback! Markets zoomed on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key policy rate unchanged at 6% for the fourth consecutive time.

The Apex bank also reduced the inflation forecast which triggered a rally in all the interest rate sensitive sectors.

The sentiment also got a fillip after fears of US-China trade war eased after the US expressed willingness to negotiate a resolution to the trade war with China post the Chinese retaliation.

The Bank Nifty too has broken out from a falling wedge pattern and to add to the optimism it has also managed to close above the 200-DEMA of 24470 levels.

Going forward, 25000 is the immediate peak and is also the psychological mark that will act as a strong resistance for the Bank Nifty.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd: BUY| Target 6098| Stop Loss 5125| Returns 12%

The stock has been trading in a solid higher top higher bottom structure. After consolidating for over eight weeks, the stock has finally broken out from a Declining channel pattern on the weekly chart.

The price outburst has also been accompanied with a smart uptick in the traded volumes. We expect the stock to move beyond its previous all-time high and make a dash towards its potential target of Rs 6098.

The author is Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.