Buy Bajaj Finserv target of Rs 9900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv

We view Bajaj Finserv (BFIN) as a play on fast growing consumer finance, and the high growth potential/underpenetrated Insurance business in India. Its three subsidiaries, namely the lending arm of Bajaj Finance (BAF), and the Insurance subsidiaries are strong domain leaders in their own respective fields and together shaping up as an attractive business franchise. We have introduced FY22E estimates for the Insurance business to arrive at SOTP value of BFIN.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with revised price target (PT) of Rs. 9,900.

