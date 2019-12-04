App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv target of Rs 9900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9900 in its research report dated November 29, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv


We view Bajaj Finserv (BFIN) as a play on fast growing consumer finance, and the high growth potential/underpenetrated Insurance business in India. Its three subsidiaries, namely the lending arm of Bajaj Finance (BAF), and the Insurance subsidiaries are strong domain leaders in their own respective fields and together shaping up as an attractive business franchise. We have introduced FY22E estimates for the Insurance business to arrive at SOTP value of BFIN.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with revised price target (PT) of Rs. 9,900.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 4, 2019 11:16 am

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

