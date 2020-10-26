172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bajaj-finserv-target-of-rs-8203-krchoksey-6014551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 8203: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8203 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

KRChoksey's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Revenue from operations rose by ~6%YoY/ QoQ at INR 15,050 Cr. The insurance businesses grew 20% YoY, but the revenues at the NBFC were muted. Provision fell marginally by 1% QoQ to INR 1,660 Cr. PAT were lower by 18% YoY/QoQ as costs savings accrued. PAT for BALIC grew 13% YoY even as gross written premium degrew 3% YoY on account of cost saving, some of them structural. PAT for BAGIC fell 53% Y-o-Y to INR 977 Mn on account of higher new business strain and lower capital gains even as there are structural savings in costs. PAT/PPOP and NII did not grow on a sequential basis.


Outlook


We have used SoTP approach to arrive at a target of INR 8,203 (3.0x P/EV for BALIC on FY22E EVPS; 3.0x P/B for BAGIC on FY22E; 15x P/E for Windmill assets; and 6.2x P/ABV on FY22E for BFL); indicating an upside of 40% over CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our “BUY” recommendation on the shares of Bajaj Finserv.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 01:33 pm

#Bajaj Finserv #Buy #KRChoksey #Recommendations

