Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 7500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7500 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Bajaj Finserv


Bajaj Finserv’s (BFS; holding company) results for Q2FY2021 were mixed; Income from operations came above estimates, but PAT declined by 19.9% y-o-y (below estimates).. Lending business, Bajaj Finance Limited’s (BFL) Q2FY2021 results were mixed. Operational numbers were in-line with estimates and asset quality improved sequentially. However, higher provisions (taken on prudent basis for Stage 1 and 2 loans) due to upfronting of provisions impacted PAT. Insurance subsidiary, BAGIC posted strong results, (helped by lower claims) in motor OD; BALIC’s PAT declined (due to higher new business strain; absence of capital gains seen in Q2FY2020); but healthy APE growth is encouraging.


Outlook


The ~40% holding company discount to Bajaj Finserv’s valuations make risk return attractive. We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged SOTP-based PT of Rs. 7,500.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

