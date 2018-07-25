Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 7210: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finance (BAF), the financing business and BAGIC, the general insurance, both reported strong 1QFY19 numbers while BALIC, the life insurance business could continue to witness muted APE growth owing to the high-base set last year. BAF reported 1QFY19 net profit of INR 8.35bn as per IndAS, up 81% YoY. As per IGAAP, net profit was up 69% YoY at INR 10.18bn. This strong performance was supported by robust customer acquisition and stellar asset quality. BAGIC continued to report best-in-class CORs of 90.2% in 1QFY19 vs. 95.8% last year on the back of retail-focussed product mix and strong distribution. BALIC reported muted APE growth at 3% YoY in 1QFY19 on the back of the 86% YoY growth achieved last year – we expect it to remain muted going into FY19. The product mix shifted in favour of high-margin traditional products with the share of individual PAR rising to 35% in 1QFY19 vs. 19% in 1QFY18. Moreover, the insurer continued to record improvement in persistency and productivity during the quarter.

Outlook

All three of Bajaj FinServ’s (BJFIN) businesses are well-poised to post strong profitability going forward. We value BJFIN using SOTP and maintain BUY with a target price of INR 7,210.

