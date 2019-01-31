App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 6950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6950 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Consolidated revenue grew 45% YoY to Rs 11142 crore, led by healthy traction in all segments. Finance business continued healthy earnings but infra cost & provision on investment impacted earnings in insurance business. Consolidated PAT grew 16% YoY to Rs 851 crore Continued strong growth at 41% YoY in AUM led 46% YoY growth in topline. Asset quality saw marginal deterioration QoQ but was largely under control. PBT increased 53.6% YoY to Rs 1458 crore Robust premium accretion in general insurance at 35% YoY was largely led by motor segment. Combined ratio was at 94.2% vs. 92.1% in Q3FY18, 97.2% in Q2FY19. Higher cost (led by new tie-ups) and provision on investments at Rs 25 crore kept PAT at Rs 224 crore Healthy traction in NBP and renewal led to 22% YoY growth in LI premium. Increase in ticket size by ~10% and improvement in persistency supported premium growth. However, PAT remained subdued at Rs 112 crore, led by provision of Rs 66 crore on investment.


Outlook


Bajaj Finserv continued to deliver a robust performance with assertive outlook. Strong parentage and focus on productivity enabled Bajaj Finance to tide over market wide concerns on liquidity. We remain positive on the stock due to 1) continued traction in AUM with control on asset quality, 2) strong and profitable growth in GI and 3) focus on improving persistency in LI premium. Accordingly, we revise our target price to Rs 6950 (earlier Rs 6280), based on SOTP valuation, implying a multiple of 26.6x on FY20E consolidated earnings. Factoring fundamental strength, we maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

