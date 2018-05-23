Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 6725: Sharekhan

Sharekhan bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6725 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv reported strong Q4FY2018 results, with healthy performance across businesses. Finance arm posts strong AUM growth, along with NIM expansion and stable asset quality. Insurance arms (Life and General) progressing well.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs. 6,725, based on our SOTP valuation methodology.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.