Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 6725: Sharekhan

Bajaj Finserv reported strong Q4FY2018 results, with healthy performance across businesses. Finance arm posts strong AUM growth, along with NIM expansion and stable asset quality. Insurance arms (Life and General) progressing well.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs. 6,725, based on our SOTP valuation methodology.

