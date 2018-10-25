App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj FinServ; target of Rs 6525: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Bajaj FinServ has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6525 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Bajaj FinServ


Bajaj FinServ reported consolidated PAT of INR 7.0 billion, up 1% YoY as the strong performance in Bajaj Finance (IndAS PAT up 55% YoY in 2QFY19) was offset by a) Kerala flood losses at BAGIC which negatively impacted combined ratio by 360bps and b) investment related provisions and losses at BALIC which negatively impacted shareholders’ net income. A key point to note is that Bajaj FinServ continues to be a debt-free company with surplus liquidity (ex-group investments) at INR 8.4 billion as of Sep’18. All three of Bajaj FinServ’s (BJFIN) businesses are well-poised to post strong profitability going forward.


Outlook


We value BJFIN using SOTP and maintain BUY with a target price of INR 6,525.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 12:28 pm

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.