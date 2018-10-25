Buy Bajaj FinServ; target of Rs 6525: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Bajaj FinServ

Bajaj FinServ reported consolidated PAT of INR 7.0 billion, up 1% YoY as the strong performance in Bajaj Finance (IndAS PAT up 55% YoY in 2QFY19) was offset by a) Kerala flood losses at BAGIC which negatively impacted combined ratio by 360bps and b) investment related provisions and losses at BALIC which negatively impacted shareholders’ net income. A key point to note is that Bajaj FinServ continues to be a debt-free company with surplus liquidity (ex-group investments) at INR 8.4 billion as of Sep’18. All three of Bajaj FinServ’s (BJFIN) businesses are well-poised to post strong profitability going forward.

Outlook

We value BJFIN using SOTP and maintain BUY with a target price of INR 6,525.

