App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 6500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6500 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Consolidated revenue grew 25% YoY to Rs 8829 crore, primarily led by healthy growth in finance business. LI and GI posted healthy growth in premium at 19% and 22% YoY. Consolidated PAT grew 28% YoY to Rs 686 crore, led lending business, partly offset by life insurance Continued strong growth at 34% YoY in AUM and 36.5% in topline, supported consolidated PAT. Asset quality continue to remain steady Post slower Q3FY18, growth in GI revived at 22% YoY to Rs 2764 crore with crop insurance at Rs 580 crore. However, PBT growth remained slower at 11% YoY to Rs 274 crore, led by 70 bps YoY increase in combined ratio at 93.4%. Underwriting profit came in at Rs 30 crore LI premium growth came in at 19% YoY to Rs 2670 crore. New business premium grew 20% YoY to Rs 1394 crore, led by 23% YoY increase in individual rated business to Rs 474 crore and 19% YoY increase in group new business to Rs 900 crore. Shareholder’s PAT was at Rs 171 crore vs. Rs 198 crore in Q4FY17, due to higher expenses.


Outlook


We remain positive on the stock due to 1) continued traction in AUM with control on opex and asset quality, 2) strong and profitable growth in general insurance and 3) growth in new business premium, especially in individual segment. Factoring in fundamental strength, we revise our target to Rs 6500 (Rs 6000), based on SOTP valuation, implying a multiple of 21.4x on FY20E consolidated earnings. Consequently, we maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.