Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 6280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv delivered healthy top-line performance; however, earnings were below estimate, due to insurance business impact. Consolidated revenue grew 17.3% YoY to Rs 9698 crore, primarily led by finance and GI business. Consolidated PAT was flat YoY at Rs 704 crore, due to moderate profitability insurance business Continued strong growth at 38% YoY in AUM led 40% YoY growth in topline. Asset quality continued to remain broadly stable. Exposure to IL&FS reported at ~Rs 225 crore, adequately secured against property Unfavorable pricing in Kharif season and planned lower quantum of crop insurance written led to 4.8% YoY decline in premium accretion. Claim of Rs 63 crore related to Kerala floods led to increase in combined ratio to 97.2%, resulting in underwriting loss of Rs 12 crore. LI premium growth came muted at 3% YoY. Rated individual business grew 24% YoY; group fund based business remained subdued.

Outlook

Bajaj Finserv continued to deliver robust performance with assertive outlook. Strong parentage and focus on productivity to enable Bajaj Finance tide market wide concerns on liquidity. We expect some moderation in growth momentum in businesses. Accordingly, we revise our target price to Rs 6280 (earlier Rs 7750), based on SOTP valuation, implying a multiple of 22.3x on FY20E consolidated earnings. Revision in Bajaj Finance target valuation led to downward revision of ~Rs 900 per share in Bajaj Finserv, while recent challenges in insurance segment have contributed to ~Rs 600 per share reduction. Factoring fundamental strength, we maintain BUY recommendation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.