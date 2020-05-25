Buy Bajaj Finserv target of Rs 5322: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv posted weak Q4FY2020 results, primarily due to the lockdown (that impacted revenues) and high provisions (COVID-19 and MTM impact) that hit profitability of its subsidiaries. Lending subsidiary Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) reported mixed Q4FY20 numbers, with a spike in provisions (mainly due to COVID-19 related provisions and one-offs), which led to PAT lagging expectations. Despite near-term headwinds, sound fundamentals of business franchises are likely to sustain in present times as well.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on Bajaj Finserv with a revised SOTP-based price target of Rs. 5,322.







