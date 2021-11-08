MARKET NEWS

Buy Bajaj Finserv target of Rs 20,264: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 20,264 in its research report dated November 03, 2021.

November 08, 2021 / 10:31 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Bajaj Finserv (BFS) reported healthy revival in business traction and earnings in Q2FY22. Consolidated PAT grew by ~14% y-o-y to Rs. 1,122 crore for Q2FY22 and consolidated revenues grew by ~20% y-o-y to Rs. 18,008 crore. The growth in revenue was primarily driven by a strong revival in lending business and robust performance in life and general insurance premium off take.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 20,264.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Nov 8, 2021 10:31 pm

