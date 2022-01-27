Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 19674: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Consolidated revenues for Q3FY22 stood at INR 1,76,196 Mn, a growth of 10.4% YoY. In Q3FY22, Consolidated PAT stood at INR 12,558 Mn, a decline of 2.6% YoY. BAF’s Profit after tax for Q3FY22 increased by 85% YoY to INR 21,250 Mn mainly on account of robust AUM growth, higher net interest income and better asset performance. BAGIC’s Profit after tax for Q3FY22 stood at to INR 3,040 Mn v/s INR 3,300 Mn in Q3FY21. BALIC- Shareholders' profit after tax during Q3FY22 stood at INR 880 Mn as against INR 1,180 Mn in Q3FY21, impacted mainly due to higher new business strain. Consolidated PAT includes unrealized mark-to-market (MTM) losses on equity investments measured at fair value through profit and loss of BALIC and BAGIC of INR 380 Mn in Q3FY22 as compared to MTM gains of INR 3,840 Mn in Q3FY21.

Outlook

Accordingly, we revise our rating to a “BUY” (previously ACCUMULATE) on the shares of Bajaj Finserv.

At 17:30 Bajaj Finserv was quoting at Rs 15,360.55, down Rs 165.80, or 1.07 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 15,566.65 and an intraday low of Rs 15,019.00.

It was trading with volumes of 13,032 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 12,378 shares, an increase of 5.29 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.16 percent or Rs 181.60 at Rs 15,526.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 19,319.95 and 52-week low Rs 8,636.80 on 19 October, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.48 percent below its 52-week high and 77.89 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 244,443.87 crore.

