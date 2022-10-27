English
    Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 1950: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1950 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    October 27, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv


    Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance reported strong growth in Annualized Premium Equivalent(APE) which grew by 29% YOY driven by strong growth in individual APE by 31% YoY. VNB (Value of New business) margins expanded to 15.2% in Q2FY23 vs 13.9% in Q2FY22 led by a better product mix towards non-par. While, for Bajaj General Insurance, gross written premium decreased by 5% YoY. Excluding crop segment, it grew by 13% YoY led by group health (33%) and commercial line (12%). It reported muted growth in the motor segment (4% YoY) as well as the retail health segment (9% YoY). The company is focusing on better profitability here and maintaining a cautious stance in select segments with high pricing pressure like motor OD. On the lending side, Bajaj Finance reported steady performance for Q2FY23 driven by robust AUM growth (31% YoY/ 7% QoQ) and contained credit cost.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged SOTP-based PT of Rs. 1,950.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 27, 2022 11:08 am
