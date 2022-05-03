English
    Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 18900: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 18900 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


    Bajaj Finserv (Finserv) is a financial conglomerate with a holding in the financing business (Bajaj Finance), life insurance (Bajaj Life Insurance) and general insurance (Bajaj General Insurance) business. • Consistent, faster business growth and profitability remains in focus.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. Given a pick-up in finance business and anticipated healthy growth in insurance segment, we remain positive. Increasing discount to 20%, we value Finserv at ~36x FY24E EPS and lower our target price from Rs 20000 earlier to Rs 18900/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2022 09:55 am
