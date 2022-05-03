Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 18900: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv (Finserv) is a financial conglomerate with a holding in the financing business (Bajaj Finance), life insurance (Bajaj Life Insurance) and general insurance (Bajaj General Insurance) business. • Consistent, faster business growth and profitability remains in focus.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. Given a pick-up in finance business and anticipated healthy growth in insurance segment, we remain positive. Increasing discount to 20%, we value Finserv at ~36x FY24E EPS and lower our target price from Rs 20000 earlier to Rs 18900/share.

