    Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 17,800: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 17,800 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 02, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv


    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Sun Pharma) reported strong growth on the sequential basis while on a y-o-y basis, growth moderated due to a high base on account of covid in Q1FY22. The results are ahead of estimate. Robust growth outlook across key geographies of India and US aided by expanding product portfolio, increasing reach and penetration, growth in base business coupled with traction in global specialty business would be key growth drivers for Sun Pharma. Sun Pharma has a strong product pipeline for the US with 89 ANDAs and 13 NDAs awaiting USFDA approval. Strong product pipeline could enable Sun to offset competitive pressures. Improved growth prospects across businesses and healthy balance sheet position would be key positives.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 17,800.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bajaj Finserv -010822 - khan

    Tags: #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:21 pm
