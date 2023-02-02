 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 1650: Sharekhan

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance reported healthy growth in Annualized New Business Premium Equivalent (APE) at 18% y-o-y, while renewal premium grew by 30% y-o-y. VNB (Value of New business) grew by 38% y-o-y to Rs. 210 crore led by improved product mix and VNB margins were at 14.8% vs 12.6% in Q3FY22 & 15.2% in Q2FY23. Bajaj General Insurance’s gross direct premium income grew by 29% y-o-y. Net earned premium grew by 8% y-o-y. Claims ratio were lower sequentially to 72.1% vs 75.5% qoq and 69.6% y-o-y. Combined ratio at 100.3% vs 98.9% Y-o-y and 99.8% q-o-q. Underwriting losses stood at Rs. 40 crore versus Rs. 5 crore profit in Q3FY22 and Rs 18 crore loss q-o-q. PAT de-grew by 9% y-o-y. Lower PAT is attributable to higher combined ratio and lower realized gains. On the lending business side, Bajaj Finance reported in-line performance with earnings growth at 40% y-o-y in Q3FY23 driven by strong operating profits growth (24% y-o-y) and a decline in credit cost by 20% y-o-y.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 1,650.

