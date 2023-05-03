English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 1650: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv

    Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance reported strong growth in individual rated new business (IRNB) premium at 48% y-o-y. Value of New Business (VNB) grew by 35% y-o-y to Rs. 415 crore led by an improved product mix. VNB margins were at 18.6% in Q4FY23 versus 19.4% in Q4FY22. Bajaj General Insurance’s gross direct premium income grew by 14% y-o-y. Net earned premium was flat y-o-y. Claims ratio were lower at 66.4% vs 72.1% qoq and 68.8% y-o-y. Combined ratio at 97.3% vs 98.3% y-o-y and 100.3% q-o-q. Underwriting losses stood at Rs. 2 crore versus Rs. 9 crore profit in Q4FY22 and Rs 40 crore loss q-o-q. On the lending business side, Bajaj Finance reported solid earnings growth at 31% y-o-y in Q4dFY23 driven by strong operating profits growth and benign credit cost.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged SOTP-based PT of Rs. 1,650.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bajaj Finserv - 02 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 3, 2023 12:57 pm