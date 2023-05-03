Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 1650: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance reported strong growth in individual rated new business (IRNB) premium at 48% y-o-y. Value of New Business (VNB) grew by 35% y-o-y to Rs. 415 crore led by an improved product mix. VNB margins were at 18.6% in Q4FY23 versus 19.4% in Q4FY22. Bajaj General Insurance’s gross direct premium income grew by 14% y-o-y. Net earned premium was flat y-o-y. Claims ratio were lower at 66.4% vs 72.1% qoq and 68.8% y-o-y. Combined ratio at 97.3% vs 98.3% y-o-y and 100.3% q-o-q. Underwriting losses stood at Rs. 2 crore versus Rs. 9 crore profit in Q4FY22 and Rs 40 crore loss q-o-q. On the lending business side, Bajaj Finance reported solid earnings growth at 31% y-o-y in Q4dFY23 driven by strong operating profits growth and benign credit cost.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged SOTP-based PT of Rs. 1,650.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bajaj Finserv - 02 -05 - 2023 - khan