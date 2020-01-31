App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv target of Rs 11000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11000 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Bajaj Finserv (BFS; Holding company) posted healthy Q3FY2020 results primarily due to strong performance of its lending subsidiary Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL). Bajaj Allianz General Insurance (BAGIC; general insurance) had a weak quarter with rise in combined ratio (COR, less is better) due to losses from the crop segment and higher claim ratio from the motor OD segment. Overall, positive performance in BALIC, healthy operating matrix in BAGIC and consistency of Bajaj Finance makes it an attractive franchise.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised SOTP-based price target (PT) of Rs. 11,000.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 10:02 am

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

