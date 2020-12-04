PlusFinancial Times
Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 10500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finserv recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10500 in its research report dated December 04, 2020.
Dec 4, 2020 / 01:49 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Bajaj Finserv reported a steady performance wherein the insurance business witnessed a pick-up in business activities led by pandemic. However, a cautious approach and concerns on asset quality impacted business momentum and earnings growth. Improved awareness, digitisation and product innovation is expected to keep insurance business momentum healthy. Further, finance business has emerged stronger with a leaner operating model and robust growth guidance of ~25% for FY22E. RBI’s new banking license review allowing NBFCs with asset size of >Rs 50,000 crore and 10 years of existence to apply for banking license and the management’s commentary indicating interest in applying for the same bode well from a long term perspective.


Outlook


This has led to expansion of valuation multiples. Factoring in long term business potential and returning of premium multiple for lending business (contributing 85% to SoTP target), we roll over to FY23E and raise our target to Rs 10500 per share (earlier Rs 7000) based on SOTP valuation, implying a multiple of ~26x on FY23E consolidated earnings. Hence, we maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 4, 2020 01:49 pm

