Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss around Rs 2083: Hadrien Mendonca

Other momentum oscillators also indicate that stock has the legs to carry forward the momentum. Protect every long position with a stop loss around Rs 2,083 levels.

Hadrien Mendonca

Bajaj Finance has been consolidating for the past two weeks and has finally broken out from a Flag pattern on the daily chart. The price outburst has been accompanied with a credible up thrust in traded volumes.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 11:54 am

