Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss around Rs 2083: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

Bajaj Finance has been consolidating for the past two weeks and has finally broken out from a Flag pattern on the daily chart. The price outburst has been accompanied with a credible up thrust in traded volumes.

Other momentum oscillators also indicate that stock has the legs to carry forward the momentum. Protect every long position with a stop loss around Rs 2,083 levels.

: The author is Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.