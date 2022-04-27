 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 9500: ICICI Direct

IDBI Capital
Apr 27, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9500 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance is a dominant player in the consumer finance space while it has also made a foray into various lending segments wherein housing has grown to a significant size. Consumer business forms ~33% of overall consolidated AUM • Bajaj Finance maintained strong operating metrics over various credit and rate cycles leading to >18% RoE and >3.5% RoA consistently.

Outlook

The core business has got potential and is well on track to get transformed into an adaptable new age fin-tech. No plans to convert to a bank on immediate basis. Maintain TP of Rs 9500 by valuing at ~8.4x FY24E ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

IDBI Capital
TAGS: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Apr 27, 2022 05:07 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.