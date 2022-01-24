MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Buy Bajaj Finance: target of Rs 9097: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9097 in its research report dated January 18, 2022.

January 24, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance


Q3FY2022 consolidated PAT saw robust 54% y-o-y and 43% q-o-q growth to Rs.2,125 crore versus our expectation of Rs. 1,756 crore, aided by strong NII and other income growth, albeit on a lower base. NII grew by ~41% y-o-y. Asset quality improved during the quarter. GNPA declined by ~70 bps q-o-q to 1.73% in Q3FY2022. PCR on GS3 stood at 55.6% versus 51.5% in Q2FY2022. Consolidated AUM at Rs. 1.81 trillion was up ~26% y-o-y/~9% q-o-q, added Rs. 14,700 crore worth of loans sequentially.


Outlook


We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 9,097.


At 16:00 hrs Bajaj Finance was quoting at Rs 6,932.75, down Rs 440.30, or 5.97 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,368.00 and an intraday low of Rs 6,821.05.

It was trading with volumes of 85,442 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 65,656 shares, an increase of 30.14 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.11 percent or Rs 158.85 at Rs 7,373.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 8,043.50 and 52-week low Rs 4,361.60 on 19 January, 2022 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.81 percent below its 52-week high and 58.95 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 418,456.87 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 24, 2022 05:33 pm

