    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 9000: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9000 in its research report date April 27, 2022.

    April 27, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Bajaj Finance


    BAF delivered an in-line performance at earnings level despite a marginal miss on NII with a lower-than-expected portfolio yield. Credit metrics and collection efficiencies across products improved further in Q4 FY22 and were better than pre-Covid levels. Notwithstanding slippage of a large B2B commercial account worth Rs3.9bn, overall Stage-3 assets were flat at Rs31bn (GNPL lower at 1.6% v/s 1.73% in Q3). Stage-2 assets declined significantly by 27% qoq in abs terms (within this OTR pool more than halved) and stood at 2% of loan assets. Credit cost was at annualized 1.5% despite an additional charge of Rs1bn for the above-mentioned commercial account. Provisions on OTR/non-OTR Stage-2 assets stood at healthy 20%/30% respectively. ECL cover on Stage-3 assets was raised to 58%.



    Outlook


    We see 25%+ AUM growth and 35%+ earnings growth (normalization of credit cost) over FY22-24. BAF offers a much superior growth and profitability metrics within our financials coverage universe. Stock currently trades at 7x FY24 P/ABV and we maintain BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 27, 2022 02:31 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.