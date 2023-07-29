Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8800: Sharekhan

Buy

Bajaj Finance reported PAT of Rs. 3,437 crore up 32% y-o-y/ 9% q-o-q in line with our estimates. NII was up 27% y-o-y/ 7% q-o-q broadly in line, on the back of strong AUM growth (32% y-o-y/ 9% q-o-q) partly offset by lower NIMs down by 11 bps q-o-q to 10.4% (cal.). Outlook on NIMs remains negative. The company expects further 20-30 bps NIMs compression in the remaining quarters of FY24 on the back of liabilities getting repriced at higher rates assuming no repo rate hikes further. Asset quality was remarkable, as GS-3 ratio sequentially declined to 0.87% (vs. 0.94% q-o-q) lowest ever and GS2 ratio (incl. OTR) remained stable at 1.2% sequentially. It has improved the long-term guidance for GNPA at 1.2-1.4% vs 1.4-1.7% earlier and for NNPA at 0.4-0.5% vs 0.4-0.7% earlier.



Outlook

Loan growth outlook for FY24 has also been revised to 29-31% vs 25-27% earlier with asset mix expected to remain broadly stable. The company is now guiding for long term sustainable RoA/RoE at ~4.6-4.8%/ ~21-23% respectively. We reiterate Buy on BAF with a revised PT of Rs. 8,800. At the CMP, the stock trades at 6.8x/5.3x FY2024E/FY2025E BV estimates.

