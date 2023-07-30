Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8800: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance (BAF)’s 1QFY24 reported PAT jumped 32% YoY to ~INR34.4b (in line). The good operational performance was driven by: a) healthy run-rate in customer additions/new loans disbursed, b) further asset quality improvement, and c) YoY moderation in costincome ratios during the quarter. NII grew 27% YoY to ~INR67.2b. Other operating income rose 23% YoY and Net Total Income (NTI) jumped 27% YoY to ~INR84b. NIM (calc.) was stable QoQ at ~13% in 1QFY24 even as reported NII declined ~10bp QoQ. We model a NIM compression of ~25bp in FY24E due to the expected rise in cost of borrowings and difficulty in passing on interest rate hikes to customers. We estimate an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~29%/26% over FY23-FY25 and expect BAF to deliver an RoA/RoE of 4.6%/25% in FY25. Key monitorables in FY24: a) evolution of its payments landscape and adoption of its payment offerings, and b) degree to which the NIM compression can be offset with operating leverage that can result in a decline in cost ratios.

Outlook

Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR8,800 (premised on 6.5x FY25E BVPS).

