English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8800: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bajaj Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8800 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 30, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Finance

    Bajaj Finance (BAF)’s 1QFY24 reported PAT jumped 32% YoY to ~INR34.4b (in line). The good operational performance was driven by: a) healthy run-rate in customer additions/new loans disbursed, b) further asset quality improvement, and c) YoY moderation in costincome ratios during the quarter. NII grew 27% YoY to ~INR67.2b. Other operating income rose 23% YoY and Net Total Income (NTI) jumped 27% YoY to ~INR84b. NIM (calc.) was stable QoQ at ~13% in 1QFY24 even as reported NII declined ~10bp QoQ. We model a NIM compression of ~25bp in FY24E due to the expected rise in cost of borrowings and difficulty in passing on interest rate hikes to customers. We estimate an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~29%/26% over FY23-FY25 and expect BAF to deliver an RoA/RoE of 4.6%/25% in FY25. Key monitorables in FY24: a) evolution of its payments landscape and adoption of its payment offerings, and b) degree to which the NIM compression can be offset with operating leverage that can result in a decline in cost ratios.

    Outlook

    Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR8,800 (premised on 6.5x FY25E BVPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bajaj Finance - 27 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 30, 2023 11:05 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!