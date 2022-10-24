English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Diwali Special: Moneycontrol Live Coverage
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8630: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8630 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 24, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Bajaj Finance


    Net Interest Income (NII) for Q2FY23 increased by 31.2% YoY (+5.4% QoQ) to INR 69,970 Mn; for H1FY23, NII stood at INR 1,36,388 Mn, a growth of 38.8% YoY. Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) stood at INR 44,865 Mn, a growth of 35.8% YoY (+5.4% QoQ) in Q2FY23; the cost-to-income ratio for Q2FY23 was sequentially stable at 35.9%, while improved by 213 bps YoY. Profit after tax for Q2FY23 increased by 87.8% YoY (+7.1% QoQ) to INR 27,807 Mn from INR 25,963 Mn in Q2FY22. Gross NPA and Net NPA as of September 30, 2022, stood at 1.17% and 0.44%, respectively, against 1.25% and 0.51% as of June 30, 2022. The capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of June 30, 2022, was 25.1%. The Tier-I capital was 23.1%. The stock is currently trading at 8.5x/6.9x P/ABV multiple for FY23E/FY24E Adjusted Book Value.


    Outlook


    We assign a P/ABV multiple of 8.2x on FY24E adj. book value of INR 1,059 to arrive at a T.P. of INR 8,630 per share, an upside of 16.1% over CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating on BAF shares.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bajaj Finance - 231022 - kr

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 02:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.