    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8500: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8500 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 24, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Bajaj Finance


    BAF delivered a largely in-line operating performance with a mild 1-3% miss on PPOP/PAT. AUM growth (up 7% qoq/31% yoy) and customer franchise addition (up 4% qoq/19% yoy) was strong. Asset quality and credit metrices improved, underpinning moderate credit cost (1.5%). NII growth (up 5% qoq/31% yoy) and NIM movement (+10 bps qoq/+20 bps yoy) was on expected lines, underpinned by transmission of increasing CoF. Opex growth (up 5.6% qoq/24% yoy) remains elevated, represented sustained investments in omnichannel strategy (geo expansion, app platform, web platform). However, Opex/NII ratio remains under check. RoA/RoE for the past two quarters being delivered at 5.3%/23%, materially higher than long-term objectives. FY23 guidance on every metric is encouraging viz. a) co. is confident of adding 10-11mn new customers, b) credit cost estimated at 1.35-1.45% of avg. assets, c) NIMs to be maintained with focus on protecting margin profile across products and d) Opex/NII to taper from H2.


    Outlook


    We see BAF delivering 4.6-4.9% RoA and 22-24% RoE over next two years. Hold a constructive view on BAF with a 12m PT of Rs8500. Earnings estimates have seen marginal upgrade.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 24, 2022 08:34 pm
