Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8500: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Bajaj Finance
BAF delivered a largely in-line operating performance with a mild 1-3% miss on PPOP/PAT. AUM growth (up 7% qoq/31% yoy) and customer franchise addition (up 4% qoq/19% yoy) was strong. Asset quality and credit metrices improved, underpinning moderate credit cost (1.5%). NII growth (up 5% qoq/31% yoy) and NIM movement (+10 bps qoq/+20 bps yoy) was on expected lines, underpinned by transmission of increasing CoF. Opex growth (up 5.6% qoq/24% yoy) remains elevated, represented sustained investments in omnichannel strategy (geo expansion, app platform, web platform). However, Opex/NII ratio remains under check. RoA/RoE for the past two quarters being delivered at 5.3%/23%, materially higher than long-term objectives. FY23 guidance on every metric is encouraging viz. a) co. is confident of adding 10-11mn new customers, b) credit cost estimated at 1.35-1.45% of avg. assets, c) NIMs to be maintained with focus on protecting margin profile across products and d) Opex/NII to taper from H2.
Outlook
We see BAF delivering 4.6-4.9% RoA and 22-24% RoE over next two years. Hold a constructive view on BAF with a 12m PT of Rs8500. Earnings estimates have seen marginal upgrade.
