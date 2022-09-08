English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8500 in its research report dated September 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 08, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance


    Bajaj Finance (BAF) has entered FY2023 on a strong note as seen in its Q1FY23 numbers. A large franchise of 60.3 million customers, healthy momentum in customer acquisition and strong cross-selling ability (34.7 mn) would support business growth. BAF expects to double its AUM by FY2025. Despite higher opex led by accelerated investments in technology, geographical expansion and talent acquisition, its higher pricing power and normalisation of credit costs are likely to support strong earnings momentum going ahead. Asset quality is among best in industry with GNPA of 1.25%, NNPA of 0.6% and gross stage-2 assets at 1.8% (>60 days overdue). Pandemic-led stress has mostly been factored into credit costs. BAF continues to hold contingent provisions of Rs. 1,000 crore, which accounts for 0.5% of AUM.


    Outlook


    We believe BAF is poised to deliver superior profitability with a PAT CAGR of 40% over FY22-24E and sector-leading ROA/ ROE of 4.8%/ 23% in FY24E. At the CMP, the stock trades at 7.3x and 5.9x its FY2023E/FY2024E ABV. We reiterate BUY on Bajaj Finance with a PT of Rs. 8,500.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:10 hrs Bajaj Finance was quoting at Rs 7,248.15, up Rs 86.10, or 1.20 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,280.00 and an intraday low of Rs 7,176.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 33,621 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 62,097 shares, a decrease of -45.86 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.56 percent or Rs 39.90 at Rs 7,162.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 8,043.50 and 52-week low Rs 5,235.60 on 19 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 9.89 percent below its 52-week high and 38.44 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 438,824.19 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bajaj Finance - 080922 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 03:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.