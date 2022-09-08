Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8500: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance (BAF) has entered FY2023 on a strong note as seen in its Q1FY23 numbers. A large franchise of 60.3 million customers, healthy momentum in customer acquisition and strong cross-selling ability (34.7 mn) would support business growth. BAF expects to double its AUM by FY2025. Despite higher opex led by accelerated investments in technology, geographical expansion and talent acquisition, its higher pricing power and normalisation of credit costs are likely to support strong earnings momentum going ahead. Asset quality is among best in industry with GNPA of 1.25%, NNPA of 0.6% and gross stage-2 assets at 1.8% (>60 days overdue). Pandemic-led stress has mostly been factored into credit costs. BAF continues to hold contingent provisions of Rs. 1,000 crore, which accounts for 0.5% of AUM.

Outlook

We believe BAF is poised to deliver superior profitability with a PAT CAGR of 40% over FY22-24E and sector-leading ROA/ ROE of 4.8%/ 23% in FY24E. At the CMP, the stock trades at 7.3x and 5.9x its FY2023E/FY2024E ABV. We reiterate BUY on Bajaj Finance with a PT of Rs. 8,500.

More Info

At 15:10 hrs Bajaj Finance was quoting at Rs 7,248.15, up Rs 86.10, or 1.20 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,280.00 and an intraday low of Rs 7,176.00.

It was trading with volumes of 33,621 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 62,097 shares, a decrease of -45.86 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.56 percent or Rs 39.90 at Rs 7,162.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 8,043.50 and 52-week low Rs 5,235.60 on 19 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.89 percent below its 52-week high and 38.44 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 438,824.19 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bajaj Finance - 080922 - khan