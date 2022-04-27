English
    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8350: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bajaj Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8350 in its research report dated April 26, 2022.

    April 27, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Finance


    BAF’s 4QFY22 earnings were in line, with a reported PAT of INR24.2b, led by healthy core AUM growth of 26% YoY and a pristine asset quality (GS3/NS3 stood at 1.6%/0.7% and credit cost moderated by ~150bp, despite having to provide INR1b on a large commercial account). Key things to watch out for in FY23 include: a) evolution of its Payments landscape and traction therein, b) velocity on the already launched app and the envisaged new web platform, c) potential foray into the Credit Cards business from its own Balance Sheet, d) Two-Wheeler marketplace and diversification to other non-captive OEMs, and e) margin trajectory in the face of aggressive competition, leading to a pressure on NIM.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR8,350/share (based on 8x FY24E P/BV). BAF delivered an in line performance, despite a 7% miss on our NII estimate. PAT grew 80% YoY and 14% QoQ to INR24.2b in 4QFY22.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 04:53 pm
