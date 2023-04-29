Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 7635: KR Choksey

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Bajaj Finance

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q4FY23 increased by 28.1% YoY (+4.5% QoQ) to INR 77,676 Mn. For the entire fiscal year FY23, NII was INR 2,88,375 Mn, up 31.8% YoY. Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) stood at INR 51,190 Mn, a growth of 29.0% YoY (+5.5% QoQ) in Q4FY23. The PPOP for FY23 was INR 1,87,158 Mn, a growth of 30.8% YoY. Profit after tax for Q4FY23 increased by 30.5% YoY (+6.2% QoQ) to INR 31,578 Mn from INR 24,195 Mn in Q4FY22. For FY23, the net profit stood at INR 1,15,077 Mn, a growth of 63.7% YoY. Gross NPA and Net NPA as of March 31, 2023, stood at 0.94% and 0.34%, respectively, as against 1.14% and 0.41% as of December 31, 2022. The capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of March 31, 2023, was 24.97%. The Tier-I capital was 23.20%. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 25.3% YoY/ 7.2% QoQ as of March 31, 2023, at INR 24,73,790 Mn.



Outlook

We assign a P/ABV multiple of 7.0x on FY25E adj. book value of INR 1,339 to arrive at a T.P. of INR 7,635 per share (earlier INR 8,030), an upside of 23.1% over CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating on BAF shares.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bajaj Finance - 28 -04 - 2023 - kr