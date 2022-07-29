Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 7600: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance reported another strong quarter with healthy operating performance. PAT stood at Rs. 2,596 crore (on consolidated basis), up ~159% y-o-y and ~7% q-o-q versus our estimate of Rs. 2,182 crore, on account of higher provision expectations. Asset quality continued to witness significant improvement with stage 3 assets at 1.25%, down ~35 bps q-o-q. The management expects the GNPA and NNPA ratios to trend lower going ahead. Consolidated AUM grew by 28% y-o-y and 3% q-o-q to Rs. 2.04 trillion in Q1FY2023. The company plans to grow its AUM to Rs. 4 lakh crore by FY2025. The company plans to be fully digital across all its products on application by March 2023. At the CMP, the company trades at 7.2x its FY2023E P/BV.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 7,600.

