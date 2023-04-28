Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 7500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance

Healthy AUM growth, stable NIMs, opex growth moderating along with lower credit cost translated to 31% y-o-y earnings growth in Q4FY23 with steady return ratios - ROAs/ROEs at 5.4%/23.9% respectively, which remains highest in the industry.. Margins were stable, despite rising rates. Asset quality was remarkable, as GS-3 ratio sequentially declined to 0.94% (vs. 1.14% in Q3FY2023) and GS2 ratio (incl. OTR) remained stable at 1.2% sequentially. Loan growth outlook remains healthy at 25-30% growth expected in FY24 with asset mix expected to remain broadly stable. However, NIMs are expected to moderate which would be partly offset by higher operating leverage and lower credit cost.

Outlook

BAF has demonstrated its ability to execute flawlessly, deliver strong performance and we are confident on the longevity of the franchise; thus we reiterate Buy on BAF with an unchanged PT of Rs. 7,500. BAF is poised to deliver a sector-leading ROA/ROE of 4.7%/22% over FY2023-FY2025E. At the CMP, the stock trades at 5.5x/4.3x FY2024E/FY2025E BV estimates.

