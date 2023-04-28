English
    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 7500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7500 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance

    Healthy AUM growth, stable NIMs, opex growth moderating along with lower credit cost translated to 31% y-o-y earnings growth in Q4FY23 with steady return ratios - ROAs/ROEs at 5.4%/23.9% respectively, which remains highest in the industry.. Margins were stable, despite rising rates. Asset quality was remarkable, as GS-3 ratio sequentially declined to 0.94% (vs. 1.14% in Q3FY2023) and GS2 ratio (incl. OTR) remained stable at 1.2% sequentially. Loan growth outlook remains healthy at 25-30% growth expected in FY24 with asset mix expected to remain broadly stable. However, NIMs are expected to moderate which would be partly offset by higher operating leverage and lower credit cost.

    Outlook

    BAF has demonstrated its ability to execute flawlessly, deliver strong performance and we are confident on the longevity of the franchise; thus we reiterate Buy on BAF with an unchanged PT of Rs. 7,500. BAF is poised to deliver a sector-leading ROA/ROE of 4.7%/22% over FY2023-FY2025E. At the CMP, the stock trades at 5.5x/4.3x FY2024E/FY2025E BV estimates.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 03:29 pm